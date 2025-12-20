NHL
Bruins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20
The Boston Bruins will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.
Bruins vs Canucks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (20-15) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-17-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Bruins vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-162)
|Canucks (+134)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (64%)
Bruins vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Bruins are +152 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -188.
Bruins vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Bruins versus Canucks matchup on Dec. 20 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Bruins vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -162 favorite at home.