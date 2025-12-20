Bruins vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The Boston Bruins will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Saturday.

Bruins vs Canucks Game Info

Boston Bruins (20-15) vs. Vancouver Canucks (14-17-3)

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NHL Network

Bruins vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-162) Canucks (+134) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (64%)

Bruins vs Canucks Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Bruins are +152 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -188.

Bruins vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for the Bruins versus Canucks matchup on Dec. 20 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bruins vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -162 favorite at home.

