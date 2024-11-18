Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18
The Boston Bruins will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Monday.
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Boston Bruins (8-8-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (6-9-2)
- Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-255)
|Blue Jackets (+205)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bruins win (61.5%)
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Bruins are +100 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -122.
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Bruins-Blue Jackets on November 18, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Bruins vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets reveal Boston as the favorite (-255) and Columbus as the underdog (+205) on the road.