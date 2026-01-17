NHL
Bruins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Boston Bruins (27-19-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-21-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-118)
|Blackhawks (-102)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (52.9%)
Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Bruins-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.
Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Boston is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -102 underdog at home.