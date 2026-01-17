Bruins vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Game Info

Boston Bruins (27-19-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-21-7)

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-118) Blackhawks (-102) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (52.9%)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -250 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +198.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Bruins-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 17 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Boston is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -102 underdog at home.

