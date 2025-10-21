Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will match up with the fifth-ranked passing defense of the Houston Texans (179 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Purdy for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Purdy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brock Purdy Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Passing Yards: 266.07

266.07 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.85

14.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Purdy is currently the 37th-ranked player in fantasy (171st overall), with 34.5 total fantasy points (17.3 per game).

In two games this season, Purdy has accumulated 586 passing yards (48-of-73) with four passing TDs and four picks, leading to 34.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 30 yards rushing on seven carries.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy posted 17.7 fantasy points, piling up 309 passing yards with two touchdowns and two picks while chipping in 13 rushing yards with his legs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed just one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Houston has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Houston has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.