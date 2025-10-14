Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will take on the top-ranked pass defense of the Atlanta Falcons (139.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Purdy, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Falcons.

Brock Purdy Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.2

19.2 Projected Passing Yards: 283.65

283.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.84

1.84 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.14

15.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Purdy is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (155th overall), with 34.5 total fantasy points (17.3 per game).

In two games this season, Purdy has compiled 586 passing yards (48-of-73) with four passing TDs and four picks, leading to 34.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 30 yards rushing on seven carries.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy connected on 57.9% of his passes for 309 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions with 13 rushing yards on the ground, good for 17.7 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed only one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown reception by six players this season.

Atlanta has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this year.

