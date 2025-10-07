Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will take on the 20th-ranked pass defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (218.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Purdy for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Buccaneers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Brock Purdy Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Passing Yards: 263.01

263.01 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.56

15.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

With 34.5 fantasy points in 2025 (17.3 per game), Purdy is the 34th-ranked player at the QB position and 129th among all players.

Through two games this season, Purdy has connected on 48-of-73 throws for 586 yards, with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 34.5 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 30 rushing yards on seven attempts.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy posted 17.7 fantasy points, compiling 309 passing yards with two touchdowns and two picks while chipping in 13 rushing yards with his legs.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

