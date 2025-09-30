Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Quarterback Brock Purdy faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (186 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Purdy worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Brock Purdy Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 273.09

273.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.68

14.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy has put up 34.5 fantasy points in 2025 (17.3 per game), which ranks him 31st at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 97 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Purdy has completed 48-of-73 throws for 586 yards, with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 34.5 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 30 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy put up 17.7 fantasy points, piling up 309 passing yards with two touchdowns and two picks while chipping in 13 rushing yards with his legs.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Rams have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed a TD catch by five players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

