Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Quarterback Brock Purdy has a matchup versus the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (198.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Purdy for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and info for you below.

Brock Purdy Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 Projected Passing Yards: 276.05

276.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.03

16.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Purdy is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player (48th overall), posting 172.2 total fantasy points (21.5 per game).

In his last three games, Purdy has amassed 94.0 fantasy points (31.3 per game), connecting on 72-of-97 throws for 893 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 83 rushing yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

Purdy has compiled 118.4 fantasy points (23.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 111-of-158 throws for 1,254 yards, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 103 rushing yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Purdy's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he came through with 303 passing yards and three touchdowns with one pick (for 36.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 28 rushing yards on six attempts (4.7 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy let down his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12, when he mustered only 7.3 fantasy points -- 23-of-32 (71.9%), 193 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Seattle this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Seahawks this season.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up a TD reception by 19 players this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Seahawks this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy?