Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will match up with the 31st-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (247.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Purdy worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Colts? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Purdy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brock Purdy Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 252.41

252.41 Projected Passing TDs: 1.84

1.84 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.68

16.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy has piled up 104.4 fantasy points in 2025 (17.4 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 102 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Purdy has connected on 62-of-91 throws for 656 yards, with five passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 50.6 total fantasy points (16.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 64 rushing yards on 15 attempts with one TD.

Purdy has compiled 87.6 fantasy points (17.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 103-of-155 passes for 1,165 yards, with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 70 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Purdy's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans last week, when he put up 26.2 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Purdy's matchup versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 7.3 fantasy points. He passed for 193 yards and one touchdown, and threw three picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Indianapolis this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.