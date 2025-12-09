Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be up against the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (228.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Purdy worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Titans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Purdy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brock Purdy Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 253.02

253.02 Projected Passing TDs: 1.98

1.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.25

10.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy has piled up 78.2 fantasy points in 2025 (15.6 per game), which ranks him 34th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 150 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Purdy has compiled 561 passing yards (58-of-87) for five passing TDs with three picks, leading to 43.7 fantasy points (14.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 13 yards rushing on nine carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Purdy's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he completed 73.1% of his passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 19.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy's game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12 was his worst of the season, as he posted 7.3 fantasy points. He passed for 193 yards and one touchdown, and threw three picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed just one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has given up at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have given up at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against Tennessee this season.

Just two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.