Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Quarterback Brock Purdy faces a matchup versus the 24th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (225.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Purdy a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Purdy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Purdy vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.0

19.0 Projected Passing Yards: 258.43

258.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.75

1.75 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.38

21.38 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

Purdy is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (15th overall), posting 211.6 total fantasy points (17.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Purdy has generated 42.7 fantasy points (14.2 per game), as he's piled up 578 yards on 52-of-71 passing with three touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 55 rushing yards on 12 carries with one TD.

Purdy has generated 92.5 fantasy points (18.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,191 yards on 95-of-133 passing, with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 128 rushing yards on 24 carries with two TDs.

The high point of Purdy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, as he tallied 26.0 fantasy points by throwing for 260 yards and one passing touchdown with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 56 rushing yards on eight carries (7.0 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Purdy had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up 2.2 fantasy points -- 11-of-18 (61.1%), 94 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Rams have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Purdy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.