Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Tight end Brock Bowers faces a matchup versus the eighth-ranked passing defense in the league (192 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Bowers worth considering for his next matchup against the Chiefs? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Brock Bowers Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.49

61.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has produced 24.5 fantasy points in 2025 (6.1 per game), which ranks him 20th at the TE position. Overall, he's the No. 194 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Bowers has produced 14.2 fantasy points (4.7 per game), as he's converted 19 targets into 14 catches for 122 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Bowers' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the New England Patriots, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 10.3 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Bowers' matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 3.8 fantasy points. He tallied five receptions for 38 yards on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Kansas City has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Kansas City this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this year.

