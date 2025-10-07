Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Tight end Brock Bowers has a matchup against the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (220 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Bowers a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Titans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Brock Bowers Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.12

60.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (182nd overall), tallying 24.5 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

In his last three games, Bowers has compiled 14.2 total fantasy points (4.7 per game), catching 14 balls (on 19 targets) for 122 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Bowers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New England Patriots, when he caught five balls on eight targets for 103 yards, good for 10.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (3.8 points) in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, hauling in five balls for 38 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has given up two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Tennessee this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this season.

