Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), TE Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (223.8 yards conceded per game).

Is Bowers a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Colts? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Brock Bowers Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.30

66.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

With 24.5 fantasy points in 2025 (6.1 per game), Bowers is the 12th-ranked player at the TE position and 149th among all players.

During his last three games Bowers has been targeted 19 times, with 14 receptions for 122 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 14.2 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Bowers' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he put up 10.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (3.8 points) in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, hauling in five balls for 38 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Colts have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

