Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), TE Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the New York Giants, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (222.1 yards conceded per game).

Is Bowers a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Giants? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Bowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brock Bowers Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.33

50.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has been one of the top players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fifth with 9.4 fantasy points per game (112.2 total points). He is 105th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Bowers has totaled 107 yards and two scores on 15 catches (18 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 22.7 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during that period.

Bowers has been targeted 31 times, with 25 receptions for 225 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 46.5 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Bowers' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he collected 31.3 fantasy points with six rushing yards on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in 12 balls (on 13 targets) for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, catching one pass on three targets for 31 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Giants have given up a TD catch by 22 players this season.

New York has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this year.

Only two players have run for more than one TD versus the Giants this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.