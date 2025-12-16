Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Tight end Brock Bowers is looking at a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (176.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Bowers a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Brock Bowers Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.37

51.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fifth with 9.4 fantasy points per game (102.9 total points). He is 109th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games Bowers has been targeted 17 times, with 14 receptions for 137 yards and three TDs. He has put up 31.7 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during that stretch.

Bowers has ammassed 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches (38 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 44.4 (8.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Bowers' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he racked up 31.3 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added six rushing yards on one carry (6.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Brock Bowers delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (2.7 points) in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, catching one ball for 31 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Texans have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed five players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Texans this season.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed a touchdown reception by 14 players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Houston this year.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

Houston has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Texans have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

