Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), TE Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (209.6 yards conceded per game).

With Bowers' next game against the Eagles, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Bowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brock Bowers Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.71

49.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers has been one of the best players in fantasy at the TE position this season, ranking fourth with 10.0 fantasy points per game (100.1 total points). He is 100th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Bowers has produced 34.4 fantasy points (11.5 per game), as he's turned 18 targets into 14 catches for 164 yards and three TDs.

Bowers has compiled 267 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 44.3 (8.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Bowers' fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 31.3 fantasy points. He also had six rushing yards on one attempt (6.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Bowers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in one pass on three targets for 31 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed over 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

The Eagles have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Philadelphia has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.