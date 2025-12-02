Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), TE Brock Bowers and the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Denver Broncos, who have the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (193.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Bowers a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Broncos? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Brock Bowers Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.91

47.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

Bowers is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (110th overall), posting 89.5 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).

In his last three games, Bowers has ammassed 190 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches (25 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.0 (10.3 per game) during that period.

Bowers has been targeted 41 times, with 30 receptions for 348 yards and five TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 65.0 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Bowers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, as he put up 31.3 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed six rushing yards on one carry (6.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Bowers' game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 10 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.7 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 31 yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Denver has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only two players this year.

The Broncos have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Denver has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Broncos have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

