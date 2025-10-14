Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Los Angeles Rams and their ninth-ranked pass defense (199.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Thomas' next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Brian Thomas Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.04

66.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 47.0 fantasy points this season (7.8 per game), Thomas is the 27th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 102nd among all players.

In his last three games, Thomas has put up 28.6 fantasy points (9.5 per game), as he's turned 23 targets into 17 catches for 219 yards and one TD.

Thomas has produced 39.0 fantasy points (7.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 23 passes on 41 targets for 323 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy season was last week's performance against the Seattle Seahawks, a matchup in which he posted 15.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas' matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 4.9 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 49 yards on the day.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Rams have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas?