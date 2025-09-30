Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their eighth-ranked pass defense (185.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Brian Thomas Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 6, 2025

October 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.72

65.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 24.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.0 per game), Thomas is the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 154th overall.

In his last three games, Thomas has compiled 153 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 11 catches (25 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.0 (5.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Thomas' season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, as he posted 8.0 fantasy points by catching one pass (on seven targets) for 11 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Thomas stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in four passes on 12 targets for 49 yards (4.9 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Kansas City has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Chiefs have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

