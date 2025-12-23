Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Brian Thomas and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 31st-ranked pass defense (250.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Thomas, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Thinking about playing Thomas this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brian Thomas Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.48

50.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Thomas is currently the 44th-ranked fantasy player (166th overall), posting 82.0 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

During his last three games Thomas has been targeted 16 times, with nine receptions for 171 yards and one TD. He has put up 23.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that period.

Thomas has ammassed 254 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.9 (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Thomas' fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Seattle Seahawks, a matchup in which he tallied 15.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos last week, when he managed only 1.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

A total of 22 players have caught a TD pass versus the Colts this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this year.

Two players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Colts have allowed only three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.