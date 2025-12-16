Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Wide receiver Brian Thomas has a matchup against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (196.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Denver Broncos, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Thomas worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Broncos? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Brian Thomas Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.03

50.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Thomas has put up 80.2 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), which ranks him 44th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 159 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Thomas has compiled 24.6 total fantasy points (8.2 per game), reeling in nine balls (on 16 targets) for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Thomas has been targeted 28 times, with 15 receptions for 267 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 33.2 fantasy points (6.6 per game) during that period.

The high point of Thomas' fantasy season was a Week 6 performance versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game when he came through with eight catches and 90 receiving yards with one touchdown (15.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Thomas' game versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.8 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 28 yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Denver has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only two players this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Broncos have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this year.

