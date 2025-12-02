Brian Thomas Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Wideout Brian Thomas is looking at a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (246.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Thomas' next game versus the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Brian Thomas Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.45

55.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

With 58.4 fantasy points in 2025 (6.5 per game), Thomas is the 50th-ranked player at the WR position and 184th among all players.

In his last three games, Thomas has totaled 114 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (15 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 11.4 (3.8 per game) during that period.

Thomas has been targeted 31 times, with 20 receptions for 284 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 34.4 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Thomas' fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught eight balls on 10 targets for 90 yards with one touchdown, good for 15.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Thomas' game against the Tennessee Titans last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.8 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 28 yards on the day.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have given up a touchdown catch by 16 players this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

