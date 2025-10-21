Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. will take on the 10th-ranked tun defense of the Houston Texans (95.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Robinson a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.1

3.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.39

23.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

0.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.92

1.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson is the 61st-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 273rd overall, as he has posted 15.5 total fantasy points (2.2 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has picked up 5.6 fantasy points (1.9 per game), rushing for 48 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 14 carries.

Robinson has totaled 9.9 fantasy points (2.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 91 yards with zero touchdowns on 21 carries.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, when he piled up 3.7 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 33 rushing yards on nine carries (3.7 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr.'s game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 0.8 fantasy points. He ran for zero yards on zero carries on the day with three catches for eight yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this year.

Just one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Texans this year.

Houston has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Houston has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Texans have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Robinson Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.