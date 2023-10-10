Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Brian Robinson Jr. and the Washington Commanders will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 15th-ranked rushing defense (104.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Robinson's next game against the Falcons, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Robinson vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.36

10.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.35

71.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.41

7.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 61.9 fantasy points in 2023 (12.4 per game), Robinson is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 41st overall.

In his last three games, Robinson has put up 22.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game), running for 125 yards and scoring one touchdown on 30 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 39 yards on six grabs (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, when he caught two balls on three targets for 42 yards, good for 26.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Brian Robinson Jr.'s matchup against the Chicago Bears last week was his worst of the year, as he put up just 4.3 fantasy points. He ran for 10 yards on six carries on the day with four catches for 33 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Falcons have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Falcons have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed a TD reception by six players this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Falcons have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

