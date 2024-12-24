Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has a matchup versus the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the league (111.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Washington Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Robinson's next game against the Falcons, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Robinson vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.84

65.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.46

12.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has produced 131.3 fantasy points in 2024 (10.9 per game), which ranks him 27th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 81 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Robinson has totaled 25.7 fantasy points (8.6 per game) as he's rushed for 192 yards and scored one touchdown on 47 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 45 yards on six catches (seven targets).

Robinson has amassed 41.3 fantasy points (8.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 268 yards with two touchdowns on 68 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 65 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season was a Week 4 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, a matchup in which he put up 17.3 fantasy points (21 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. had his worst performance of the season last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he tallied just 0.1 fantasy points (10 carries, 24 yards).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown reception by 22 players this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to five players this season.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

