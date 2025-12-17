Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. faces a matchup versus the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL (95.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Indianapolis Colts, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Robinson's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.64

25.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

0.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.11

8.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

With 48.8 fantasy points in 2025 (3.5 per game), Robinson is the 54th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 229th overall.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 9.1 fantasy points (3.0 per game), running for 87 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 24 carries.

Robinson has 22.0 total fantasy points (4.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 40 times for 152 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added eight yards on two catches (four targets).

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the New York Giants, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 11.3 fantasy points. He also had 53 rushing yards on five attempts (10.6 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Robinson Jr. had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he posted just 0.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Brian Robinson Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.