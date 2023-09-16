Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 3:34 PM

MLB action on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Washington Nationals.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-83)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-290) | WSH: (+235)

MIL: (-290) | WSH: (+235) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112)

MIL: -1.5 (-134) | WSH: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) - 9-8, 3.47 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 6-10, 5.44 ERA

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (9-8) for the Brewers and Williams (6-10) for the Nationals. Burnes' team is 11-18-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Burnes' team has been victorious in 61.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-8. The Nationals have a 13-13-0 ATS record in Williams' 26 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 9-15 record in Williams' 24 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (68.6%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -290 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +235 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Brewers are -134 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are +112.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

Brewers versus Nationals, on September 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (59.7%) in those games.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -290 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 146 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 74-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 52 of the 132 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.4%).

Washington is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-71-4).

The Nationals have a 73-69-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee OPS (.799) this season. He has a .272 batting average, an on-base percentage of .363, and a slugging percentage of .436.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Carlos Santana has 29 doubles, 21 home runs and 60 walks. He's batting .236 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Santana takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

William Contreras has 136 hits and is batting .282 this season.

Contreras has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Willy Adames has 24 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has put up a slugging percentage of .476 and has 156 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 37th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .247 with 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 101st in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Joey Meneses has 34 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 walks while batting .278.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .256 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Brewers vs. Nationals Head to Head

9/15/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/22/2022: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/2/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/12/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/11/2022: 8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2022: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/31/2023: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/21/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/20/2022: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

