Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Running back Breece Hall faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the league (94.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his New York Jets play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Hall, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Panthers.

Thinking about playing Hall this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Breece Hall Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.93

71.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.97

28.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (76th overall), tallying 54.0 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

During his last three games, Hall has 30.5 total fantasy points (10.2 per game), toting the ball 50 times for 253 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 72 yards on nine catches (11 targets).

Hall has amassed 39.5 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 303 yards with zero touchdowns on 69 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 112 yards on 15 receptions (20 targets).

The high point of Hall's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he went off for two catches and 38 receiving yards (14.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (3.8 points) in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 29 yards on 10 carries with two catches for nine yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Panthers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown reception by 10 players this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Panthers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.