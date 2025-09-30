Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Running back Breece Hall has a matchup against the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL (123.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his New York Jets play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Hall for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Breece Hall Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.97

73.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.22

27.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hall is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player (96th overall), putting up 34.6 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Hall has put up 20.1 fantasy points (6.7 per game), rushing for 131 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 33 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 70 yards on 11 grabs (15 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Hall's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he went off for two catches and 38 receiving yards (14.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Breece Hall had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied just 3.8 fantasy points (10 carries, 29 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall?