Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

New York Jets RB Breece Hall will be up against the 29th-ranked rushing defense of the Buffalo Bills (140.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Hall a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Breece Hall Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.12

81.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.44

20.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Hall is currently the 17th-ranked player in fantasy (49th overall), with 171.7 total fantasy points (10.7 per game).

In his last three games, Hall has posted 28.9 fantasy points (9.6 per game), running for 188 yards and scoring one touchdown on 42 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 41 yards on six grabs (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hall has put up 46.8 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 299 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 75 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 49 yards on eight grabs (11 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Hall's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, as he posted 30.9 fantasy points by throwing for four yards and one passing touchdown with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 133 rushing yards on 18 carries (7.4 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall had his worst performance of the season in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he posted just 3.7 fantasy points (12 carries, 23 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Five players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to six players this season.

