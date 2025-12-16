Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will face the New Orleans Saints and their 26th-ranked run defense (130.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Hall for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and info for you below.

Breece Hall Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at New Orleans Saints

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.41

81.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.79

13.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 46th overall, as he has posted 146.5 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

In his last three games, Hall has put up 21.6 fantasy points (7.2 per game), running for 134 yards and scoring one touchdown on 45 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 22 yards on four grabs (five targets) as a receiver.

Hall has posted 37.9 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 236 yards and scoring one touchdown on 75 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 103 yards on 10 grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Hall's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, as he tallied 30.9 fantasy points by grabbing two passes (on three targets) for 14 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (3.7 points) last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, running for 23 yards on 12 carries with two catches for 14 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New Orleans this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed a TD catch by 19 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this season.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

