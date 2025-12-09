Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Running back Breece Hall is looking at a matchup against the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (82.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his New York Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Hall for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Breece Hall Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.00

79.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.39

22.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hall is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (43rd overall), posting 142.8 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Hall has totaled 27.8 fantasy points (9.3 per game) as he's run for 155 yards and scored one touchdown on 49 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 83 yards on six grabs (seven targets).

Hall has 52.7 total fantasy points (10.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 84 times for 296 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 131 yards on nine catches (10 targets) with one TD.

The peak of Hall's fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, when he tallied 30.9 fantasy points with two receptions (on three targets) for 14 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up just 3.8 fantasy points (10 carries, 29 yards).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed three players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Jacksonville has given up two or more receiving TDs to just two players this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.