Breece Hall Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will be up against the 29th-ranked rushing defense of the Miami Dolphins (137.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Hall's next game against the Dolphins, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Hall this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Breece Hall Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.32

81.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.33

20.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

Hall is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (40th overall), tallying 138.5 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

In his last three games, Hall has picked up 29.9 fantasy points (10.0 per game), rushing for 170 yards and scoring one touchdown on 49 carries. He has also contributed 89 yards on eight catches (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

Hall has delivered 79.3 total fantasy points (15.9 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 88 times for 386 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 145 yards on 11 receptions (12 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Hall's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game where he came through with four passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 30.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 133 rushing yards on 18 attempts (7.4 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied just 3.8 fantasy points (10 carries, 29 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed only one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed only two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Miami has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Miami has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.