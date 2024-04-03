Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Braves vs White Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (3-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-335) | CHW: (+270)

ATL: (-335) | CHW: (+270) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-176) | CHW: +1.5 (+146)

ATL: -1.5 (-176) | CHW: +1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)

The Braves will send Spencer Strider to the mound. The White Sox's starting pitcher has not yet been named. Strider helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Strider's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (62.3%)

Braves vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. White Sox reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-335) and Chicago as the underdog (+270) despite being the home team.

Braves vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (+146 to cover), and Atlanta is -176 to cover the runline.

Braves versus White Sox on April 3 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Braves came away with 93 wins in the 145 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Atlanta was listed as a favorite of -335 or more on two occasions last season and won both games.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 89 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The White Sox went 34-75 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 31.2% of those games).

Chicago went 1-1 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +270 or longer (50%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-82-8 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. finished with an OPS of 1.012 last season, fueled by a .416 OBP and a slugging percentage of .596.

Matt Olson had 172 hits while batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits.

Last season, Ozzie Albies finished with 33 home runs, 109 RBI and a batting average of .280 last season.

Austin Riley slashed .281/.345/.516 and finished with an OPS of .861.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert had 144 hits and a batting average of .264 a season ago.

Andrew Vaughn hit .258 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks.

Andrew Benintendi had a .326 on-base percentage and a .356 slugging percentage last season.

Eloy Jimenez hit .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Braves vs White Sox Head to Head

4/2/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2024: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/16/2023: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/15/2023: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/14/2023: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

