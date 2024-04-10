Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Mets Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (7-3) vs. New York Mets (4-7)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BSSO
Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-168) | NYM: (+142)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 0-1, 2.61 ERA
The Braves will look to Allan Winans versus the Mets and Jose Quintana (0-1). In games Winans pitched with a spread last season, his team was 2-4-0 ATS. Winans and his team won as favorites in 33.3% of his six appearances last season with a moneyline. Quintana has started two games with set spreads, and the Mets went 1-1-0. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Quintana start this season -- they won.
Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (58.1%)
Braves vs Mets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Mets reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-168) and New York as the underdog (+142) on the road.
Braves vs Mets Spread
- The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +114 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -137.
Braves vs Mets Over/Under
- The Braves-Mets game on April 11 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.
Braves vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.
- This season Atlanta has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 10 chances this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.
- The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.
- New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Mets have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-6-0).
- The Mets have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.
Braves Player Leaders
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .310 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .548.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Albies has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI.
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 14 hits. He is batting .318 this season and has seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .705 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage sixth.
- Ozuna takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 13 RBI.
- Matt Olson has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .659 this season.
- Olson takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
- Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 14 hits, an OBP of .409 plus a slugging percentage of .600.
- Harris takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Mets Player Leaders
- Brandon Nimmo has accumulated an on-base percentage of .375, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .211 and slugging .395.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 100th in slugging.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .196 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .260.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 151st in batting average, 165th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.
- Starling Marte is batting .256 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Brett Baty paces his team with a .400 slugging percentage.
Braves vs Mets Head to Head
- 4/9/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/8/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 10/1/2022: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/30/2022: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/18/2022: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/13/2022: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/12/2022: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/11/2022: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/23/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/22/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
