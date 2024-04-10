Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 11:27 AM

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (7-3) vs. New York Mets (4-7)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-168) | NYM: (+142)

ATL: (-168) | NYM: (+142) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 0-1, 2.61 ERA

The Braves will look to Allan Winans versus the Mets and Jose Quintana (0-1). In games Winans pitched with a spread last season, his team was 2-4-0 ATS. Winans and his team won as favorites in 33.3% of his six appearances last season with a moneyline. Quintana has started two games with set spreads, and the Mets went 1-1-0. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Quintana start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (58.1%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Mets reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-168) and New York as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +114 to cover the runline, with the Mets being -137.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The Braves-Mets game on April 11 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 10 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mets have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-6-0).

The Mets have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozzie Albies is hitting .310 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Albies has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 14 hits. He is batting .318 this season and has seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .705 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ozuna takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 13 RBI.

Matt Olson has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .659 this season.

Olson takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 14 hits, an OBP of .409 plus a slugging percentage of .600.

Harris takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated an on-base percentage of .375, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .211 and slugging .395.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Pete Alonso is hitting .196 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .260.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 151st in batting average, 165th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Starling Marte is batting .256 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Brett Baty paces his team with a .400 slugging percentage.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

4/9/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/8/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 10/1/2022: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/30/2022: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2022: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/13/2022: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/12/2022: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/11/2022: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/22/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

