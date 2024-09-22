Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (84-71) vs. Miami Marlins (57-98)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

Coverage: MLB Network

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-194) | MIA: (+162)

ATL: (-194) | MIA: (+162) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100)

ATL: -1.5 (-120) | MIA: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 3.84 ERA vs Darren McCaughan (Marlins) - 0-0, 7.64 ERA

The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (2-1) against the Marlins and Darren McCaughan. Holmes' team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins covered in each of the four games McCaughan started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for four McCaughan starts this season -- they won each time.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (60.9%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Marlins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-194) and Miami as the underdog (+162) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Marlins. The Braves are -120 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -100.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Marlins on Sept. 22, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 69 times (57%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won 31 of 44 games when listed as at least -194 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 72-81-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 39% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (53-83).

Miami is 17-32 (winning only 34.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-66-6).

The Marlins have covered 46.1% of their games this season, going 71-83-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.560) and total hits (180) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .550 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 68 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying players, he is 97th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Ozzie Albies is batting .253 with a .304 OBP and 46 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has put up a slugging percentage of .451 and has 123 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Burger brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Jesus Sanchez leads his team with a .308 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .414.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Otto Lopez has 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks while hitting .260.

Xavier Edwards is batting .318 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/24/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/23/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

