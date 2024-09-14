Braves vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Dodgers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (80-67) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-120) | LAD: (+102)

ATL: (-120) | LAD: (+102) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-210) | LAD: -1.5 (+172)

ATL: +1.5 (-210) | LAD: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 16-3, 2.38 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 12-6, 2.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (16-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (12-6) will take the ball for the Dodgers. When Sale starts, his team is 17-10-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team is 18-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Dodgers have gone 14-11-0 against the spread when Flaherty starts. The Dodgers have a 6-2 record in Flaherty's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54%)

Braves vs Dodgers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -120 favorite at home.

Braves vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Dodgers are +172 to cover, while the Braves are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Dodgers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Dodgers on Sept. 14, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 65, or 56.5%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 57 times in 102 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 145 chances this season.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 68-77-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 5-12 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 3-7 (30%).

The Dodgers have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-64-2).

The Dodgers have put together a 73-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 169 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558. He's batting .306.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .237 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average is 110th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Jorge Soler has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.334/.423.

Soler brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Orlando Arcia is batting .219 with a .273 OBP and 42 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up 166 hits with a .613 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Dodgers. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .373.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Freddie Freeman is batting .280 with 31 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 73 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .379.

His batting average is 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Mookie Betts a has .391 on-base percentage to lead the Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernandez has 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 47 walks while batting .267.

Braves vs Dodgers Head to Head

9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/3/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/2/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/1/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2023: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/24/2023: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2023: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.