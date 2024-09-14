Braves vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Dodgers Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (80-67) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60)
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BSSE
Braves vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-120) | LAD: (+102)
- Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-210) | LAD: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Braves vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 16-3, 2.38 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 12-6, 2.86 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (16-3) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (12-6) will take the ball for the Dodgers. When Sale starts, his team is 17-10-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team is 18-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Dodgers have gone 14-11-0 against the spread when Flaherty starts. The Dodgers have a 6-2 record in Flaherty's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Braves vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (54%)
Braves vs Dodgers Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -120 favorite at home.
Braves vs Dodgers Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Dodgers are +172 to cover, while the Braves are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Braves vs Dodgers Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Dodgers on Sept. 14, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!
Braves vs Dodgers Betting Trends
- The Braves have been victorious in 65, or 56.5%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win 57 times in 102 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 52 of 145 chances this season.
- In 145 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 68-77-0 against the spread.
- The Dodgers have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 5-12 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 3-7 (30%).
- The Dodgers have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-64-2).
- The Dodgers have put together a 73-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.3% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 169 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558. He's batting .306.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Matt Olson is batting .237 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- His batting average is 110th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 57th.
- Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.
- Jorge Soler has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.334/.423.
- Soler brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
- Orlando Arcia is batting .219 with a .273 OBP and 42 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has racked up 166 hits with a .613 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Dodgers. He's batting .290 and with an on-base percentage of .373.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .280 with 31 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 73 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- His batting average is 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Mookie Betts a has .391 on-base percentage to lead the Dodgers.
- Teoscar Hernandez has 30 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 47 walks while batting .267.
Braves vs Dodgers Head to Head
- 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/3/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/2/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/1/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/31/2023: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/24/2023: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/23/2023: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
