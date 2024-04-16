Braves vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros.

Braves vs Astros Game Info

Atlanta Braves (10-5) vs. Houston Astros (6-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Braves vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

ATL: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 1-0, 0.75 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-2, 16.43 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 0.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hunter Brown (0-2, 16.43 ERA). Lopez has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lopez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Astros have failed to cover all of the three games Brown has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Astros have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Brown starts this season.

Braves vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (55.6%)

Braves vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Astros, Atlanta is the favorite at -110, and Houston is -106 playing at home.

Braves vs Astros Spread

The Braves are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -176 to cover.

Braves vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Astros on April 16, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Astros Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 10-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 14 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 7-7-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Astros have a 2-1 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 18 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-9-1).

The Astros have collected a 7-11-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.9% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.746) and total hits (23) this season. He has a .365 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in 14 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .439 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and 17 RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .286 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Austin Riley has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.343/.508.

Riley has recorded at least one base hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Acuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up a team-high OBP (.476) and slugging percentage (.722), and leads the Astros in hits (29, while batting .403).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in slugging.

Altuve heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .545 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .299 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Tucker has four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.

Jeremy Pena is batting .343 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Braves vs Astros Head to Head

4/15/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2023: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2023: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2022: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/20/2022: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

