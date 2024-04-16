Braves vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16
Odds updated as of 7:25 PM
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Astros Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (10-5) vs. Houston Astros (6-12)
- Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN
Braves vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-110) | HOU: (-106)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Braves vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 1-0, 0.75 ERA vs Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-2, 16.43 ERA
The Braves will give the ball to Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 0.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hunter Brown (0-2, 16.43 ERA). Lopez has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lopez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Astros have failed to cover all of the three games Brown has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Astros have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Brown starts this season.
Braves vs Astros Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (55.6%)
Braves vs Astros Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Astros, Atlanta is the favorite at -110, and Houston is -106 playing at home.
Braves vs Astros Spread
- The Braves are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -176 to cover.
Braves vs Astros Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Astros on April 16, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Braves vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Braves have won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Atlanta has a record of 10-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 14 opportunities.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 7-7-0 in 14 games with a line this season.
- The Astros have a 2-1 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- In the 18 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-9-1).
- The Astros have collected a 7-11-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.9% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.746) and total hits (23) this season. He has a .365 batting average.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in slugging.
- Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in 14 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .439 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and 17 RBI.
- Matt Olson is batting .286 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.
- Austin Riley has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.343/.508.
- Riley has recorded at least one base hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. has no home runs, but five RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.
- Acuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jose Altuve has racked up a team-high OBP (.476) and slugging percentage (.722), and leads the Astros in hits (29, while batting .403).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Altuve heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .545 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez is hitting .299 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .405.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Kyle Tucker has four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .343 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
Braves vs Astros Head to Head
- 4/15/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/23/2023: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/22/2023: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/21/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/21/2022: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/20/2022: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/19/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
