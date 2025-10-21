Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk will take on the team with last year's sixth-ranked pass defense, the Houston Texans (201.0 yards conceded per game), in Week 8 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Aiyuk worth considering for his next matchup against the Texans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Brandon Aiyuk Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.22

75.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Aiyuk 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 37.4 fantasy points (5.3 per game) in 2024, Aiyuk ranked 294th in the league and 97th at his position.

In Week 5 last season versus the Arizona Cardinals, Aiyuk posted a season-high 14.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 147 yards.

Aiyuk accumulated 4.8 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the New England Patriots -- two catches, 48 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiyuk finished with a season-low 2.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 23 yards, on six targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Aiyuk ended up with 2.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, 28 yards, on five targets -- in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston surrendered over 300 passing yards to just one QB last season.

Last year, the Texans allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Houston last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Texans last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Houston allowed more than 100 receiving yards to only three players last season.

The Texans allowed 30 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Houston last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, four players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Texans last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Texans didn't allow more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

