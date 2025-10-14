Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the team with last year's 22nd-ranked passing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (224.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 7 -- beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Aiyuk for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Falcons? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Aiyuk this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Brandon Aiyuk Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.18

80.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Aiyuk 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 294th overall and 99th at his position, Aiyuk picked up 37.4 fantasy points (5.3 per game) in 2024.

Aiyuk picked up 14.7 fantasy points -- eight catches, 147 yards -- in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best performance last season, Aiyuk picked up 4.8 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 48 yards -- in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

Aiyuk picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- two catches, 23 yards, on six targets -- in Week 7 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his poorest game of the season.

Aiyuk accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, 28 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 1 versus the New York Jets).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Against Atlanta last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Falcons last season.

Through the air last season, Atlanta allowed two or more touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

Last year, the Falcons allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Atlanta allowed five players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Falcons last season, 27 players caught a TD pass.

Atlanta gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Falcons allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Atlanta last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Falcons allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Brandon Aiyuk? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.