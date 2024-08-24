Brandon Aiyuk 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, Brandon Aiyuk is the 14th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was 10th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 174.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Brandon Aiyuk Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Aiyuk's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 174.2 48 10 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 158.0 71 17

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Aiyuk finished with 24.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 129 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 24.9 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 4.3 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 14.8 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 5.8 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 7.6 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 5.7 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 10.9 9 5 109 0 View Full Table

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers ran 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Aiyuk's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Brandon Aiyuk 105 75 1342 7 9 George Kittle 90 65 1020 6 12 Deebo Samuel 89 60 892 7 17 Christian McCaffrey 83 67 564 7 16

