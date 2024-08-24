Brandon Aiyuk 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, Brandon Aiyuk is the 14th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the San Francisco 49ers player was 10th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 174.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Brandon Aiyuk Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Aiyuk's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|174.2
|48
|10
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|158.0
|71
|17
Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Aiyuk finished with 24.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 129 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|24.9
|8
|8
|129
|2
|Week 2
|@Rams
|4.3
|6
|3
|43
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|14.8
|6
|6
|148
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|5.8
|7
|4
|58
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|7.6
|10
|4
|76
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|5.7
|6
|5
|57
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|10.9
|9
|5
|109
|0
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Other 49ers Receivers
The 49ers ran 49.6% passing plays and 50.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked third in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Aiyuk's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Brandon Aiyuk
|105
|75
|1342
|7
|9
|George Kittle
|90
|65
|1020
|6
|12
|Deebo Samuel
|89
|60
|892
|7
|17
|Christian McCaffrey
|83
|67
|564
|7
|16
