Brandin Cooks Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Brandin Cooks and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Cleveland Browns -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the NFL last season (164.7 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Cooks' next game versus the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Cooks vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.18

5.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.30

37.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Cooks 2023 Fantasy Performance

Cooks picked up 119.2 fantasy points (7.5 per game), 35th at his position and 126th in the NFL.

In his best performance last year -- Week 10 versus the New York Giants -- Cooks accumulated 23.3 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 173 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 12 against the Washington Commanders, Cooks picked up 13.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 72 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the year.

In what was his worst game of the year, Cooks finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on two targets. That was in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooks accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills).

Browns Defensive Performance

Against Cleveland last year, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Browns last year.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Browns allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Against Cleveland last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Browns allowed 20 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Cleveland gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

In terms of run D, the Browns allowed two players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Cleveland allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Browns last year.

