Bowling Green vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Bowling Green Falcons play the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Bowling Green vs Kent State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-270) | Kent State: (+220)
- Spread: Bowling Green: -7.5 (-105) | Kent State: +7.5 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Bowling Green vs Kent State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Bowling Green is 4-3-0 this year.
- Bowling Green has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, four of Bowling Green's seven games have hit the over.
- Kent State has beaten the spread three times in seven games.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Kent State has two wins ATS (2-3).
- There have been four Kent State games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
Bowling Green vs Kent State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (70.9%)
Bowling Green vs Kent State Point Spread
Bowling Green is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Kent State, the underdog, is -115.
Bowling Green vs Kent State Over/Under
A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Bowling Green-Kent State on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Bowling Green vs Kent State Moneyline
Kent State is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Bowling Green is a -270 favorite.
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Bowling Green
|20.0
|114
|25.6
|80
|49.2
|7
|Kent State
|17.9
|125
|38.7
|133
|52.5
|7
Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Kent, Ohio
- Stadium: Dix Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Bowling Green vs. Kent State analysis on FanDuel Research.