Bowling Green vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Bowling Green Falcons play the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Bowling Green vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-270) | Kent State: (+220)

Bowling Green: (-270) | Kent State: (+220) Spread: Bowling Green: -7.5 (-105) | Kent State: +7.5 (-115)

Bowling Green: -7.5 (-105) | Kent State: +7.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Bowling Green vs Kent State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 4-3-0 this year.

Bowling Green has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, four of Bowling Green's seven games have hit the over.

Kent State has beaten the spread three times in seven games.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Kent State has two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been four Kent State games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Bowling Green vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (70.9%)

Bowling Green vs Kent State Point Spread

Bowling Green is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Kent State, the underdog, is -115.

Bowling Green vs Kent State Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Bowling Green-Kent State on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bowling Green vs Kent State Moneyline

Kent State is a +220 underdog on the moneyline, while Bowling Green is a -270 favorite.

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Bowling Green 20.0 114 25.6 80 49.2 7 Kent State 17.9 125 38.7 133 52.5 7

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Stadium: Dix Stadium

