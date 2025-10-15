Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Bowling Green Falcons playing the Central Michigan Chippewas.
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Bowling Green Falcons playing the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-194) | Central Michigan: (+162)
- Spread: Bowling Green: -4.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Bowling Green's record against the spread is 4-2-0.
- Bowling Green has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.
- This season, four of Bowling Green's six games have go over the point total.
- Central Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Central Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- This season, four of Central Michigan's six games have gone over the point total.
Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (54.8%)
Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Point Spread
Central Michigan is the underdog by 4.5 points against Bowling Green. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Bowling Green is -110.
Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Over/Under
The over/under for Bowling Green-Central Michigan on Oct. 18 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan reveal Bowling Green as the favorite (-194) and Central Michigan as the underdog (+162).
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Bowling Green
|22.3
|105
|25.3
|71
|50.2
|6
|Central Michigan
|21.8
|112
|28.8
|97
|48.3
|6
Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
