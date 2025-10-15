Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Bowling Green Falcons playing the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-194) | Central Michigan: (+162)

Bowling Green: (-194) | Central Michigan: (+162) Spread: Bowling Green: -4.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +4.5 (-110)

Bowling Green: -4.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +4.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Bowling Green's record against the spread is 4-2-0.

Bowling Green has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.

This season, four of Bowling Green's six games have go over the point total.

Central Michigan's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Central Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This season, four of Central Michigan's six games have gone over the point total.

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Falcons win (54.8%)

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Central Michigan is the underdog by 4.5 points against Bowling Green. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Bowling Green is -110.

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Over/Under

The over/under for Bowling Green-Central Michigan on Oct. 18 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan reveal Bowling Green as the favorite (-194) and Central Michigan as the underdog (+162).

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Bowling Green 22.3 105 25.3 71 50.2 6 Central Michigan 21.8 112 28.8 97 48.3 6

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

