Boston University vs American College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 4 seed Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League) and the No. 5 seed American Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Patriot League) meet in the Patriot League tournament Thursday at Agganis Arena, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Boston University vs. American Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: Agganis Arena

Boston University vs. American Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boston University win (55.2%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Thursday's Boston University-American spread (Boston University -1.5) or total (140.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston University vs. American: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boston University has covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

American has put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, American is 6-5 against the spread compared to the 9-9 ATS record Boston University puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Terriers own a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than they do in away games (8-8-0).

This year, the Eagles are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-6-0 ATS (.571).

Boston University has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

American has covered the spread 10 times in 18 Patriot League games.

Boston University vs. American: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boston University has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season, the Terriers have been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

American has compiled a 3-8 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Eagles are 1-8 (winning only 11.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston University has a 56.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston University vs. American Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Boston University was the 331st-ranked squad in the country (67.1 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 70th (68.5 points allowed per game).

Boston University was 188th in the country in rebounds per game (31.7) and sixth-best in rebounds conceded (26.4) last year.

At 11.9 assists per game last season, Boston University was 295th in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Boston University was 297th in college basketball in committing them (12.4 per game) last year. It was 274th in forcing them (10.3 per game).

Last season American scored 68.7 points per game (307th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 67.7 points per contest (52nd-ranked).

American grabbed only 28.1 boards per game (18th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 30.1 boards per contest (104th-ranked).

American ranked 250th in the country with 12.6 assists per game.

American committed 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!