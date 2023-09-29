Boston College vs Virginia Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Boston College Eagles taking on the Virginia Cavaliers.

Boston College vs Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boston College: (-194) | Virginia: (+160)

Boston College: (-194) | Virginia: (+160) Spread: Boston College: -4.5 (-110) | Virginia: +4.5 (-110)

Boston College: -4.5 (-110) | Virginia: +4.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boston College vs Virginia Betting Trends

Boston College hasn won once against the spread this year.

Boston College has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Every Boston College game has hit the over this season.

Virginia owns two wins against the spread this year.

Virginia has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, three of Virginia's four games have gone over the point total.

Boston College vs Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (55.3%)

Boston College vs Virginia Point Spread

Virginia is the underdog by 4.5 points against Boston College. Virginia is -110 to cover the spread, and Boston College is -110.

Boston College vs Virginia Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for Boston College-Virginia on September 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boston College vs Virginia Moneyline

Boston College is a -194 favorite on the moneyline, while Virginia is a +160 underdog.

Boston College vs. Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Boston College 28 77 35.5 112 51.0 3 4 Virginia 20.8 113 37.8 118 48.0 3 4

