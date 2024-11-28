menu item
NCAAF

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Boston College Eagles taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Boston College: (-178) | Pittsburgh: (+146)
  • Spread: Boston College: -4.5 (-110) | Pittsburgh: +4.5 (-110)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Boston College has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
  • Boston College has won once ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • This season, six of Boston College's 11 games have go over the point total.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 7-4-0 this season.
  • Pittsburgh has won once ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • This year, four of Pittsburgh's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (64%)

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Pittsburgh is an underdog by 4.5 points versus Boston College. Pittsburgh is -110 to cover the spread, and Boston College is -110.

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Boston College-Pittsburgh game on Nov. 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Boston College vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while Boston College is a -178 favorite.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Boston College28.86224.26451.011
Pittsburgh32.63326.17958.711

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: The CW
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

