2023 Boston College Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Boston College Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

This season, the Boston College Eagles have put up a record of 3-3. Below, you can find their full 2023 schedule and results.

Boston College 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Northern IllinoisSeptember 2L 27-24Eagles (-8.5)50.5
2Holy CrossSeptember 9W 31-28Eagles (-10.5)52.5
3Florida StateSeptember 16L 31-29Seminoles (-25.5)47.5
4@ LouisvilleSeptember 23L 56-28Cardinals (-13.5)53.5
5VirginiaSeptember 30W 27-24Eagles (-4.5)52.5
6@ ArmyOctober 7W 27-24Black Knights (-2.5)47.5
8@ Georgia TechOctober 21---
Boston College Last Game

The Eagles beat the Army Black Knights 27-24 in their most recent game. Thomas Castellanos threw for 73 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on 4-of-9 passing (44.4%) for the Eagles in that game versus the Black Knights. He also tacked on 31 carries for 142 yards and four rushing touchdowns. In the running game, Pat Garwo III totaled 111 rushing yards on 14 carries (7.9 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Jaden Williams had 57 yards on one catch (57.0 per reception) in that game.

Boston College Betting Insights

  • Boston College has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
  • The Eagles have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

