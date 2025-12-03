Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Championship Game 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Boise State Broncos playing the UNLV Rebels.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Boise State vs UNLV Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Boise State: (-186) | UNLV: (+156)

Boise State: (-186) | UNLV: (+156) Spread: Boise State: -3.5 (-122) | UNLV: +3.5 (100)

Boise State: -3.5 (-122) | UNLV: +3.5 (100) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Boise State vs UNLV Betting Trends

Boise State is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Boise State's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 6-3.

This year, six of Boise State's 12 games have hit the over.

UNLV's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-5-0.

UNLV doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of 12 UNLV games so far this season, six have hit the over.

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (67.5%)

Boise State vs UNLV Point Spread

Boise State is favored by 3.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. UNLV, the underdog, is +100.

Boise State vs UNLV Over/Under

The Boise State-UNLV matchup on Dec. 5 has been given an over/under of 58.5 points. The over is -108 and the under is -112.

Boise State vs UNLV Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Boise State-UNLV, Boise State is the favorite at -186, and UNLV is +156.

Boise State vs. UNLV Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 30.8 41 23.2 55 54.6 12 UNLV 37.2 12 28.1 89 59.8 12

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Boise State vs. UNLV analysis on FanDuel Research.